SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

SM Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SM Energy to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. 1,146,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

