SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Shares Up 0.4%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.73. 1,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The company has a market cap of $21.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.68% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

