Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance
Sopra Steria Group stock remained flat at $203.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1-year low of $174.00 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.79.
About Sopra Steria Group
