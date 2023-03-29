Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance

Sopra Steria Group stock remained flat at $203.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1-year low of $174.00 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.79.

Get Sopra Steria Group alerts:

About Sopra Steria Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.