Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $259.56 million and approximately $1,096.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 64.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01100316 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $660.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

