Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Downgraded by TD Securities

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DALXF. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $12.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

