Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DALXF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Trading Up 10.0 %

OTCMKTS:DALXF traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 243,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.