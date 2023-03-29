Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.60.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded down C$0.58 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 817,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,732. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$8.92 and a twelve month high of C$16.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.40.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

