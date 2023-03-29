SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,579 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $41.25. 962,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,932. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

