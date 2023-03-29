SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) is Prairiewood Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 609.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 45,177 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 260,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 73,427 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RWO stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.