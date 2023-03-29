SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,818,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,959 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 497,132 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,658,000. Wealth CMT grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 1,103,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after buying an additional 109,182 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 897,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after buying an additional 420,095 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 120,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,870. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

