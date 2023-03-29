SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. 1,791,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,896. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

