SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,432. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

