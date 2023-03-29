SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $459.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

