SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Bought by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,061. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.96.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

