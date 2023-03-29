Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of SPE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

