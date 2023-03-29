Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.
Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of SPE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $15.20.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
