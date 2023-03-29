Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-714 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.45 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS.

CXM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 1,343,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.86. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sprinklr from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

