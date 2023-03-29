StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 934.5% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

StageZero Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SZLSF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. StageZero Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.63.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

