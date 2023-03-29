StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 934.5% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
StageZero Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of SZLSF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. StageZero Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.63.
About StageZero Life Sciences
