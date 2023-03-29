Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Down 0.5%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 428 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 433 ($5.32). 59,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.34).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 459.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 432.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £665.72 million and a PE ratio of 2.79.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

