Startek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Startek in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE SRT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 24,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $160.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.43. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Startek by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

