Startek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Startek in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Startek Stock Down 4.1 %
NYSE SRT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 24,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $160.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.43. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.71.
About Startek
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
