Status (SNT) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Status has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $110.50 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00030040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00198860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,407.33 or 1.00029253 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,730,597 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,968,600,041.5595417 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02743304 USD and is up 5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,233,314.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.