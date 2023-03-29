Stephens Inc. AR Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. 590,857 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.