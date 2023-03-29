Stephens Inc. AR Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in onsemi were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.08. 3,193,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,909. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

