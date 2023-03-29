Stephens Inc. AR Sells 111,346 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,346 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KJAN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,934 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.