Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after purchasing an additional 371,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

CDNS traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.23. 572,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $209.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,147 shares of company stock worth $52,161,929. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

