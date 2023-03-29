Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIR. CIBC reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

TSE:BIR opened at C$7.81 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

