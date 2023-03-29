Stifel Nicolaus Trims SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Target Price to $7.00

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 199.15% from the stock’s previous close.

SomaLogic Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Institutional Trading of SomaLogic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SomaLogic by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SomaLogic by 10,196.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,510,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,878 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SomaLogic by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SomaLogic by 2,913.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SomaLogic by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.