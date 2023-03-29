Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,361 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 185% compared to the average daily volume of 1,531 call options.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,381,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,429. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $264.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

BLUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in bluebird bio by 6,082.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 67,396 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

