Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of RingCentral Call Options (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 22,559 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 336% compared to the average volume of 5,174 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

RNG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 659,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,574. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,140 shares of company stock worth $487,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

