StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $14,446.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.