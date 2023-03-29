StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
AINC traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. 18,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040. Ashford has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.70.
About Ashford
