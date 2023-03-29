StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance
Shares of ISSC opened at $7.68 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $133.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support
In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 12,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $99,505.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,579,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,962,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 64,753 shares of company stock valued at $501,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
Read More
