StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC opened at $7.68 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $133.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 12,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $99,505.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,579,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,962,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 64,753 shares of company stock valued at $501,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

