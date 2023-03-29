StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

NYSE:JEF opened at $30.20 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

