StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $1.69 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at $231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

