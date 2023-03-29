StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:NERV opened at $1.69 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.07.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
