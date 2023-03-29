StockNews.com Upgrades Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 2.2 %

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

