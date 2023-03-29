Stone House Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.35. 5,112,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,635,355. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

