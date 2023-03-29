Stone House Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. 40,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,779. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

