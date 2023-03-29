Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Stone House Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 196,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PJUN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a market cap of $370.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

