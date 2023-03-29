Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 46,601 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stone House Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,601 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 688,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,193. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $125.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average of $107.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.