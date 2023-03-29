StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,890,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 23,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of STNE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,431. StoneCo has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

