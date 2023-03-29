Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.25 Per Share

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Strix Group Stock Performance

KETL traded up GBX 5.75 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 93.95 ($1.15). The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.48 million, a P/E ratio of 941.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.20. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74.70 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 243 ($2.99).

Get Strix Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.