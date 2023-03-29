Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 2,195 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 1.3% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Shopify were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 414.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 853.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after buying an additional 1,761,357 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 78.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.17. 8,243,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,948,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $75.88.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

