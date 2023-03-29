Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 525 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMMD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,100 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

