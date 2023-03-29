Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.01 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 412,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

CHD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.46. The stock had a trading volume of 196,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,681. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

