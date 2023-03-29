Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 165.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. 710,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

