Strong Tower Advisory Services Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.1% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $320.92. The stock had a trading volume of 546,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.