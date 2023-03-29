Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.60.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $278.64. The stock had a trading volume of 634,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

