Sturgeon Ventures LLP Buys 6,507 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,079,959 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $136.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

