Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.8% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $278.78 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

