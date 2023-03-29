Sturgeon Ventures LLP Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.9% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Stock Up 1.2 %

KLAC stock opened at $375.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.