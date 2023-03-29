Sturgeon Ventures LLP Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Datadog by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,325,264.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,264.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,118. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG stock opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $159.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.